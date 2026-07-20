Man held for ‘objectionable’ remarks about BJP Mahila workers

The accused, Rawat, is originally from the Bajwad area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district and currently resides in New Delhi, they added.

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Man held for 'objectionable' remarks about BJP Mahila workers

Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly making “obscene, objectionable, and indecent” remarks on social media against women workers of the BJP who had protested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Dehradun.

According to police, Rajendra Singh Rawat (40), a resident of Indra Park, New Delhi, was arrested following a complaint filed on Saturday at the Dalanwala police station by Neha Sharma, the state secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

In her complaint, Sharma said a Facebook account named ‘Pahad Premi Rajendra Uttarakhandi’ used highly objectionable, obscene, indecent, and derogatory language regarding women. She said this was not only a direct assault on the dignity and honour of women but also an attempt to sow discord and tension in society and foster an atmosphere of hatred towards women.

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Police said that based on the complaint, a case was registered against the user of the ‘Pahad Premi Rajendra Uttarakhandi’ account under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, during the investigation, Rawat was traced, taken into custody and interrogated.

Police said that in view of the significant public outrage — particularly among women — over the incident and the apprehension that it could disrupt social harmony and law and order, Rawat was arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and sent to jail.

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The accused, Rawat, is originally from the Bajwad area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district and currently resides in New Delhi, they added.

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