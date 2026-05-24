Man held for rash driving, injuring police constable at Hitech City

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for rash driving and injuring a police constable at Hitech City in Raidurgam police limits on Saturday, May 23.

The incident occurred at 12:30 am, near Niloufer Cafe, when the constable tried to stop the car, which was creating a nuisance. While some media reports claimed that the police took action against bike using silencers, the Raidurgam police denied the claims.

A video shared on social media showed the constable smashing the car with his baton after the driver refused to stop.

A man was arrested for rash driving and injuring a police constable at Hitech City on Saturday, May 23.



The incident occurred at 12:30 AM when the constable tried to stop the car which was creating nuisance. While some media reports claimed that the police took action against… pic.twitter.com/LFB0CHdDvP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 24, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Raidurgam SHO said, “The car driver was creating a ruckus on the street, when the constable tried to intervene, the driver hit him intentionally, leaving the constable with a fractured hand.”

The driver was arrested for causing grievous injuries to a government officer on duty under section 121 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).