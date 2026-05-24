Man held for rash driving, injuring police constable at Hitech City

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for rash driving and injuring a police constable at Hitech City in Raidurgam police limits on Saturday, May 23.
The incident occurred at 12:30 am, near Niloufer Cafe, when the constable tried to stop the car, which was creating a nuisance. While some media reports claimed that the police took action against bike using silencers, the Raidurgam police denied the claims.
A video shared on social media showed the constable smashing the car with his baton after the driver refused to stop.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Raidurgam SHO said, “The car driver was creating a ruckus on the street, when the constable tried to intervene, the driver hit him intentionally, leaving the constable with a fractured hand.”
The driver was arrested for causing grievous injuries to a government officer on duty under section 121 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).