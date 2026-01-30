Man jailed in Hyderabad’s Malakpet function hall attack case

Hyderabad: The II Additional Sessions Judge, Nampally, Hyderabad, Sheetal DB, on Thursday, January 29, pronounced the judgment in a criminal case related to a violent attack at a function hall in Malakpet.

The court sentenced the accused to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000. In default of payment, the convict will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one month.

Incident details

According to the case records, the incident occurred on May 10, 2019, in the early hours at Imperial Garden Function Hall, Malakpet.

A complaint was lodged by H Chennaiah, who was on duty at the function hall. He stated that the accused, identified as Bangarappa, a former employee of the establishment, arrived at the premises in an intoxicated condition and attempted to enter the labour rest room.

When the complainant questioned his actions, the accused allegedly took out a paper cutter blade and tried to slit the complainant’s throat.

The victim narrowly escaped the fatal blow but sustained a bleeding injury on the left cheek. He was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he received stitches.

Police investigation

Based on the complaint, Chaderghat Police Station registered a case under Section 307 IPC. After completing the investigation, the police filed the charge sheet before the court.

Following the registration of case, the investigation was conducted.