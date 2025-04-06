Man killed in Golconda over share of money from stolen bike

Hyderabad: A man was killed by his brother-in-law during a heated argument over a stolen motorcycle at Golconda in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, April 6.

The victim has been identified as Mukhit, alias Muqeed.

According to reports, the victim had recently stolen a two-wheeler and handed it over to his brother-in-law, Sameer, asking him to sell it and share the money. The two, who reside in the Golconda area, met near a hotel on the road from Tolichowki to the Qutb Shahi Tombs on Sunday to discuss the matter.

An argument broke out when Mukhit allegedly pressured Sameer for his share. In a fit of rage, Sameer reportedly took out a blade and slit Mukhit’s throat.

Locals alerted the police, and the victim was rushed to a hospital near Golconda, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case has been registered, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. Efforts are on to trace and arrest Sameer, who fled the scene after the attack.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a fruit vendor from Jhirra in Asifnagar was attacked after a family dispute. Saleem had gone to his in-laws’ house in Golconda on Sunday, where an argument broke out with his brother-in-law and other family members. Police suspect he was assaulted and left grievously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

In a similar incident, Rohith Kumar Singh, a resident of Balanagar, was found with multiple stab wounds near Auro Pride Township in Alkapuri Colony, Golconda. He died while undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case of murder and launched an investigation.