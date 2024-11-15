Hyderabad: 25-yr-old fatally stabbed in Golconda

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death at Alkapuri colony in Golconda on Thursday night, November 14.

The victim Rohith Kumar Singh, a resident of Balanagar was found lying on the road with heavy bleeding injuries in front of Auro Pride Township.

Police suspect some people attempted to kill the man and left him after attacking him. The local people informed the police who shifted him to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in a 108 ambulance.

Rohith died while undergoing treatment later. The police registered a case of murder and began an investigation.