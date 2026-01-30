Man kills elderly mother for not giving money to buy liquor; held

The accused was addicted to alcohol.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th January 2026 11:37 pm IST
Latur: A man allegedly killed his 65-year-old mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Sailani Bakshuddin Munjewar (45), was arrested for the alleged offence that took place in Karkheli village of Udgir tehsil between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, inspector Rajkumar Pujari told PTI.

The accused was addicted to alcohol. He repeatedly demanded money from his elderly mother, Yasinbi, to purchase liquor, he said.

On Monday, when she refused to give money despite his demand, he brutally assaulted her and slammed her head against the ground multiple times. The elderly woman suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. She was found lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of their house later, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s 69-year-old husband, a case of murder was registered against his son at the Udgir Rural police station.

The accused was then arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody.

