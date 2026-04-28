Man kills two minor sons, dies by suicide in Mahabubabad

. Preliminary reports suggest that family disputes or personal distress may have led to the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 1:25 pm IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 1:26 pm IST
Body of a 13-year-old boy lying on a hospital bed, highlighting a tragic incident.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his two minor sons, aged three and five, before dying by suicide in Thorrur town of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, April 28.

The deceased has been identified as Sha Wali. The incident took place near the local agricultural market area, where all three were found hanging from a tree.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Preliminary reports suggest that family disputes or personal distress may have led to the incident. Further details are awaited.

Subhan Bakery

Rising distress-linked incidents in Telangana

Telangana has witnessed several distress-linked suicides in recent months, highlighting growing concerns around mental health, financial strain, and domestic issues.

In a recent case reported from Thorrur, a teenager died by suicide reportedly due to academic pressure. Similar incidents across districts have pointed to emotional and psychological stress as recurring factors.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th April 2026 1:25 pm IST|   Updated: 28th April 2026 1:26 pm IST

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