Man kills wife over her social media activity, attempts suicide

New Delhi: A man attempted to end his life after allegedly killing his wife following frequent clashes over her social media activity in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim lived with her husband, Aman (35), an e-rickshaw driver, and their two sons, aged nine and five, in a rented accommodation in Old Roshanpura.

“The couple were permanent residents of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh,” an officer mentioned, adding that they have been married for more than 10 years.

The deceased woman was earlier married to Aman’s elder brother, who allegedly committed suicide. After his demise, she was married to Aman.

“Matters of domestic abuse have also surfaced during initial inquiry where Aman used to beat his wife for making reels and videos,” a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at the Najafgarh Police Station at around 4.23 am reporting the murder, following which a team was dispatched to the scene where the woman was found dead.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that Aman objected to her making reels and remaining active on different social media platforms, where she described herself as a social media artist with about 6,000 followers,” the officer said, adding that the couple often argued over the issue.

On Tuesday, the argument between them escalated, and Aman allegedly strangled his wife to death. Afterwards, he attempted suicide by hanging and consuming poison but was rescued by the police and rushed to the RTRM Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment under custody, the police said, adding that the statements of neighbours and relatives are being recorded.

“Aman was trying to commit suicide by hanging from a scarf from the ceiling fan when it broke. He started shouting and came out of the house, and said he killed his wife and consumed poison. The landlord saw him first and made a PCR call to the police,” the officer added.

Their family, including the brothers and mother of the accused, also lives near the house of the victim.

Meanwhile, the body has been preserved for post-mortem. A case under relevant provisions of the law, including murder, has been registered, and further investigation is in progress, the police mentioned further.