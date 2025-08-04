Man murders cousin with granite stone over money dispute in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered his cousin over money dispute at Indiranagar in Borabanda, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Basavaraj, 21, was a driver by profession. He lived with his brother, the accused, Prem Raj.

According to the police, on Sunday night, an argument broke out between him and Prem Raj, and it escalated till 4:30 am the following day.

Prem Raj attacked a sleeping Basavaraj with a granite stone, causing serious fatal injuries.

He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Prem Raj has been arrested. Police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.