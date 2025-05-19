Man posing as Air Force personnel arrested in Pune

The accused, Gaurav Kumar, was caught on Sunday night based on a tip-off about his suspicious activities, police said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th May 2025 11:17 am IST
Pune: A man posing as a personnel of the Indian Air Force was arrested in Pune in a joint operation by the Southern Command Military Intelligence and the police, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Gaurav Kumar, was caught on Sunday night based on a tip-off about his suspicious activities, police said.

Following thorough verification and surveillance, a joint team of the Southern Command Military Intelligence and the Khadki police station apprehended the accused from the Kharadi area around 8.40 pm, they said.

Officials seized several items, including two IAF T-shirts, a pair of combat pants and shoes, two IAF badges, and a tracksuit upper, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 168 (impersonating a soldier, sailor, or airman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khadki police station.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the impersonation and any potential security implications.

