Man stabbed by friend in Hyderabad over Rs 2,100 loan

Hyderabad: A dispute over the repayment of a Rs 2,100 loan turned violent in Hyderabad’s Attapur area, with a man allegedly stabbing his friend following an argument, police said on Tuesday, July 7.

According to the police, Pashu had asked his friend, Aftab, to return the Rs 2,100 he had lent him. The demand led to a heated argument, during which Aftab allegedly attacked Pashu with a knife.

Pashu sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents for treatment.

Police said Aftab is a rowdy-sheeter with the Attapur police station.

Case registered

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. Further investigation is in progress.