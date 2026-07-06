Man stabbed to death after dispute in Hyderabad’s Balapur

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute at Mariyam Colony under the limits of the Balapur police station on the night of Sunday, July 5.

According to the police, the victim, Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman, was engaged in a discussion with Ahmed Bin Sayed Balkashar and Salam Baoum over an issue when an argument reportedly escalated. During the altercation, Ahmed Bin Sayed Balkashar allegedly attacked Fahad with a knife, causing grievous injuries.

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Fahad was immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Balapur police have registered a murder case against Ahmed Bin Sayed Balkashar and taken up the investigation. The exact motive behind the killing is yet to be established.