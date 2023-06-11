Manipur extends internet ban till June 15

Manipur Protest
Manipur Protest (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: The Manipur government extended its ban on internet services till June 15.

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of June 15, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on Saturday night said.

The ban was imposed on May 3.

“Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state,” said the order extending the ban on the internet services till June 15.

“The suspension includes mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband except those specifically exempted by the government. .. and internet lease line on a case to case basis as permitted by competent authority,” it said.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

