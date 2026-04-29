Manipur: Security forces destroy 12 illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi

Security forces have destroyed 12 illegal bunkers erected by armed groups in different parts of Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, a police statement said on Wednesday.

Three illegal bunkers were destroyed at Lungter hill and one each at Tingpibung and Leplen villages in Saikul police station area in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday.

Seven illegal bunkers were also destroyed the same day at various locations in Litan police station area in Ukhrul district, it said. Illegal bunkers have been set up by armed groups of warring Kuki and Tangkhul Naga tribes since violence broke out between the two communities in February this year.

At least seven persons have been shot dead by armed groups and more than 30 houses burnt in Ukhrul, neighbouring Kamjong district and Kangpokpi following the outbreak of violence between the two major tribes.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated operation, security forces seized an AK-47 rifle, three single-barrel guns, a pistol, two grenades and an 81mm mortar from Maovom village and its adjoining areas in Churachandpur police station area in Churachandpur district on Tuesday.