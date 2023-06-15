Manipur violence: Cong demands NIA probe against Assam CM, Ram Madhav

New Delhi: Raising concern over the conditions in violence hit Manipur, the Congress on Thursday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe the revelations made by the United Kukki Liberation Front (UKLF) chief SS Haokip that his organisation and some other militant organisations had helped the BJP to win elections in Manipur and other north-eastern states.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, “Today the situation of law and order in Manipur is such that yesterday the house of a woman minister, belonging to the BJP, was burnt in Imphal. Union Home MInister Amit Shah is not able to control the law and order situation in Manipur. How does he claim to be Loh Purush (iron man)? Nine people were killed in Manipur but there is no discussion on it.”

Targeting the government, the Congress leader said that no media organisation is asking why Shah went to Manipur after 45 days. “Nobody is asking why Prime MInister Narendra Modi has not visited Manipur till now. Manipur is burning but Modi ji is busy in ‘Rozgar Melas’ and Shah is abusing the Opposition in Visakhapatnam.”

Hitting out at the BJP over the claims made by Haokip, Kumar said, “Chairman of the United Kukki Liberation Front released a video saying I have helped Shah, (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma and (BJP leader) Ram Madhav in winning elections. A militant group that worked against the interests of India helped the BJP in elections but the media is not asking questions in this regard.”

“Chairman of the United Kuki Liberation Front has also written a letter to Shah asking why the NIA has given him a notice even though the group helped the BJP in election. Another thing to note is that the election took place in January 2022 and Shah released Rs 15.92 crore of taxpayers’ money in February to the militant organisation,” he alleged.

He added that two militant Meitei organisations were handed over weapons and 5 lakh bullets by the police. The country is burning and there is a dangerous situation at the border. The BJP MLAs in Manipur are struggling for life in the ICU but no leader from the party is visiting them.

He said that the people of Manipur are asking questions why PM Modi is missing and has not spoken a word or even tweeted on the Manipur situation. “He has not shown any sensitivity towards the people of Manipur,” Kumar alleged.

The Congress spokesperson demanded that both Sarma and Madhav should be booked under the National Security Act, as they had resorted to anti-national activities by taking the support of anti national forces to win elections.

“Can there be any worse traitors than them,” he asked, while taking a jibe at the BJP and its leaders for preaching nationalism and patriotism to the people of the country.

He said that the BJP doesn’t care if India burns. About 50,000 people have been displaced in Manipur while the total population of the state is 28 lakhs. But nobody is bothered because the people of the North-East are children of a lesser God, he added.

Over 100 people have died and thousands of people have been displaced and forced to live in over 349 relief camps in the state.

On Wednesday, in fresh violence, assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur’s Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district.

Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state, was not at home when the attackers burnt down her official bungalow.

Meanwhile, at least 11 people were killed and 23 injured after suspected militants attacked Khamelock village in Imphal East district late on Tuesday night. Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.