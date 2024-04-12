Mann-Kejriwal meet: Police officials holds meet to discuss security plans

New Delhi: Tihar jail officials, Delhi Police and Punjab Police on Friday discussed the security arrangement for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal lodged in the prison, officials said.

The meeting started at 11 am at the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Tihar, a jail official said.

It is being held to make security arrangements and complete codal formalities, as mandated in Delhi Prison Rules, to arrange a meeting between Mann and Kejriwal.

Mann had sought time from the Tihar administration to meet the Delhi chief minister who is lodged in Tihar’s jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and will be in judicial custody till April 15.

He was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kejriwal has given the names of six people, including the Punjab chief minister, whom he wants to meet in jail.