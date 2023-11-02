Mannara Chopra cries, makes SHOCKING exit from Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: The ongoing season of Bigg Boss 17 has been making waves since its premiere, capturing attention with its mix of heated conflicts, friendships, and blossoming romances within the house. As the reality show enters its third week, a recent Instagram promo shared by Bigg Boss makers left fans stunned.

Mannara Chopra To Leave Bigg Boss 17?

In the latest teaser, popular contestant Mannara Chopra dropped a bombshell by expressing her desire to exit the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you read that right! It all started after heated confrontation between close friends Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, a showdown that is set to be aired in tonight’s episode.

The tension between the two contestants has seemingly prompted Mannara to make a shocking plea to Bigg Boss. Whether this request marks her departure from the show remains a mystery, leaving viewers in suspense until the episode unfolds tonight. The outcome of this dramatic turn in the Bigg Boss house will only be revealed with time.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.