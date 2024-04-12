Many deceived KCR but Kadiyam Srihari did the worst: KTR

Hyderabad: Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao said that though many people have deceived former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the last 25 years, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari leaving the party was the biggest deception.

During an interview with a news channel on Friday, Rama Rao said Srihari had left the party even after BRS had announced the candidature of his daughter Kavya to contest from Warangal Lok Sabha segment. “Now we have announced Sudheer Kumar, who has been with the party since its inception, as BRS candidate from Warangal,” he said.

He also pointed out that despite his party nominating K Keshava Rao twice to the Rajya Sabha and making his daughter Vijayalakshmi the GHMC mayor, he still left the party.

Speaking further on preventing defections from within the party, he said that for any party, its cadres are the strength and that BRS has been a factory that produced leaders.

“You are saying that leaders are deserting our party. But it needs to be seen who will remain in the BJP and Congress,” he said in a cryptic comment.

Agreeing that it was because of the party’s mistakes that it lost power, that too narrowly, he said that he wasn’t feeling bad about it.

“We are contented with the fact that we have developed the state and put it in the top position in the country. But we couldn’t see the mistakes in Rythu Bandhu, and concerning the party cadres,” he said.

Name change

He said that some suggested renaming the party’s name from BRS to TRS, but there was a technical issue that was coming in the way.

“Even NTR wanted to start a national party with the name ‘Bharatha Desam,’ and Chandrababu Naidu made TDP a national party. Our party’s symbol, flag, and agenda remain the same though we changed the party’s name,” he pointed out

Attacks Congress

Calling Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ‘Leaku Veerudu’ (translated as a warrior of leaks), Rama Rao said that the latter has been releasing leaks on phone tapping and releasing whitepapers to divert the attention of the people from the guarantees given by the Congress.

He said CM Revanth needed to go to the court and show evidence to punish the culprits in the phone-tapping case, instead of leaking information to the media.

Terming the Congress’ six guarantees as “420 guarantees,” Rama Rao made it clear that if they were not fulfilled, BRS would make the State government accountable.