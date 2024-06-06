Maoists blame police for death of man in bomb explosion in Telangana

Maoists claim police sent Yesu to report on the movement of Maoists in the forest

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 6th June 2024 10:26 pm IST
In a statement released by Vajedu-Venkatapuram area committee, Maoists stated that the police had sent Yesu to the forest to report on the movements of Maoists.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Expressing regret over the death of Yallandula Yesu, who died after a bomb planted by the Maoists went off in Kongala village of Vajedu mandal in Mulugu district three days ago, the banned outfit has stated that Yesu was sent by police to report on their movement in the forest.

The CPI (Maoist) released a letter in the name of Shantha, secretary of Vajedu-Venkatapuram area committee, in which it stated that the police were eliminating Maoists and innocent Adivasis in the name of ‘Operation Kagaar,’ and that the police had pressurised Yesu to follow and report the movements of Maoists in the village bordering Chhattisgarh.

Also Read
Man killed as bomb planted by Maoists goes off in Telangana

Accepting that they had installed booby traps on Karrigutta located at a very high altitude to counter the movements of the police in that area, Maoists stated that the residents of nearby villagers were informed not to venture onto that hillock.

MS Education Academy

Reiterating that they were not planting booby traps in areas where Adivasis move, the Maoists stated that the police have pressurised Yesu to climb the hillock and get information, and as a result Yesu fell in the trap and died.

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 6th June 2024 10:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button