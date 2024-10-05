Marathi will become vehicle of ideas & reach global audience: PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that there will be more scope for education, learning, writing and research with the Marathi language after getting the Classical Language status.

“It will also open up job opportunities. I hope Marathi will become a vehicle of ideas and reach up to the global audience,” PM Modi said at the function where he was felicitated by the Maharashtra government for the Union Cabinet’s decision taken on October 3 to accord a Classical Language status to the Marathi Language.

The Prime Minister added that the history of the Marathi language is quite rich, adding that it is a coincidence that the Marathi language received Classical Language status when the country is celebrating the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also Read Classical language status to Marathi result of collective efforts: Raut

“I myself feel honoured as the decision was taken now,” the Prime Minister said.

He also recalled the contribution of saints such as Dnyaneshwar, Namdev, Tukaram and Chokhamela for the enrichment of the Marathi language.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the role played by freedom fighters including Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale through their forceful writings in Marathi to unite the people against the British Raj.

He also recalled the writings by leading literary persons including Kusumagraj, P.L. Deshpande, G.D. Mangrulkar, Durgabai Bhagwat and the contribution of Marathi film producers like V Shantaram and Dadasaheb Phalke to make Marathi language wealthy and thriving.

The Prime Minister said that the Powada, which is a strong folk form of Maharashtra, celebrating the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has reached across the country and listening to Powada is a great experience.

“Similarly, when we perform Ganpati puja, it is obvious everyone chants Ganpati Bappa Moraya. The abhangs of Vitthal, who is worshipped in Maharashtra, make you happy,” the Prime Minister said.

In his address, the Maharashtra Minister of Marathi Language Deepak Kesarkar thanked the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for according Classical Status to the Marathi language.

He announced that the state government will celebrate October 3 as Marathi Classical Language Day in Maharashtra.

Noted Marathi author Sadanand More said that for Maharashtra October 3 is a big day after May 1 when the Marathi-speaking state was formed.

In his speech, leading singer Asha Bhosale praised the Prime Minister for taking the important decision to provide a Classical Status to the Marathi language.