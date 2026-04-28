Marketing lesson 101: Switch to Airtel, get 1 litre petrol for free in Telangana

Hyderabad: With most businesses searching for opportunities in a crisis, Airtel mobile network agents in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem came up with an innovative scheme – give one litre of petrol to subscribers who port their mobile numbers to the carrier.

This comes at a time when the state is seeing heavy rush at petrol pumps amid panic buying due to rumours of a fuel shortage in Telangana.

The scheme came to light from Dammapeta Mandal, where the agents offered free petrol to those who switched to the network and got a recharge of Rs 350.

A video shared on social media showed people visiting the kiosks where Airtel employees helped them port their phone numbers.

As most businesses search for opportunities in crisis, Airtel mobile network agents in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem are offering one litre of petrol to subscribers who port their mobile numbers to Airtel amid the ongoing fuel crisis in the state.



The scheme came to light… pic.twitter.com/paVdZYsQ60 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2026

Fuel crisis

The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has dismissed claims of ful shortage as they announced that 11,490 litres of petrol and 18,449 litres of diesel were supplied to consumers on April 27 against the average demand of 5,883 litres of petrol and 7,348 litres of diesel per day.

The government is monitoring the supply situation with field-level officials and fuel companies, an official said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)