Marketing lesson 101: Switch to Airtel, get 1 litre petrol for free in Telangana

The innovative scheme comes at time when people in Telangana have entered the panic-buying mode amid fuel shortage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 2:05 pm IST
Airtel employees offer free petrol in Telangana
Airtel employees offer free petrol in Telangana

Hyderabad: With most businesses searching for opportunities in a crisis, Airtel mobile network agents in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem came up with an innovative scheme – give one litre of petrol to subscribers who port their mobile numbers to the carrier.

This comes at a time when the state is seeing heavy rush at petrol pumps amid panic buying due to rumours of a fuel shortage in Telangana.

The scheme came to light from Dammapeta Mandal, where the agents offered free petrol to those who switched to the network and got a recharge of Rs 350.

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A video shared on social media showed people visiting the kiosks where Airtel employees helped them port their phone numbers.

Fuel crisis

The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has dismissed claims of ful shortage as they announced that 11,490 litres of petrol and 18,449 litres of diesel were supplied to consumers on April 27 against the average demand of 5,883 litres of petrol and 7,348 litres of diesel per day.

The government is monitoring the supply situation with field-level officials and fuel companies, an official said in a statement.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2026 2:05 pm IST

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