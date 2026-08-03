Maryland Governor praises Telugu role in state’s growth

The Maryland Governor also acknowledged Hyderabad-born Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller for her leadership.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Maryland Governor Wes Moore poses for an official portrait.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Washington: Lauding the contribution of the Telugu community, Governor of the US state of Maryland Wes Moore said it was at the forefront of the state’s emergence as a technology and medical powerhouse.

Addressing the 19th conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in Baltimore on Sunday, Moore also acknowledged the leadership of Aruna Katragadda Miller, the Hyderabad-born Lieutenant Governor of Maryland.

In 2022, Moore and Miller made history by becoming the first elected Black Governor and the first woman of colour to serve as Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor.

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In its 250-year history, the US has elected three Black persons as governors of states.

“The Telugu community is at the forefront of Maryland’s strength as a technology, medical, business, and academic powerhouse,” Moore said while addressing the valedictory session of the three-day conference, which saw participation from thousands of community members across the US.

The three-day conference also saw the participation of Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi, who was also born in Hyderabad and came to the US at the age of four with her parents.

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Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MLAs T. Rammohan Reddy, Yennem Srinivas Reddy, Manohar Reddy, and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao were among those who attended the conference.

The event also featured noted film personalities, including veteran actor Rajendra Prasad and playback singer Sunitha Upadrashta.

Founded in 1991, the American Telugu Association serves thousands of families through educational initiatives, youth development, cultural programmes, health awareness activities, humanitarian relief, scholarships, and community service.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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