Masaba Gupta gets married to Aditi Rao Hydari’s ex-husband

Mumbai: Ace fashion designer and actress, Masaba Gupta got married to her long-time boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra. Taking to her social media, Masaba shared the good news and also posted some beautiful pictures from their intimate wedding.

She wrote, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”

Vogue India revealed more details about their private and fairytale wedding. One of their posts read, “In an intimate court marriage ceremony, Masaba Gupta (@masabagupta) married her actor beau Satyadeep Misra (@instasattu), whom she met on the sets of her eponymous Netflix show ‘Masaba Masaba’. With her next of kin and friends like family in attendance, #MasabaGupta’s nuptials were an all-heart affair. “This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it,’ shares designer, actor and entrepreneur in an #exclusive announcement with @vogueindia.”

Satyadeep Misra was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari. The ex-couple called it quits in 2013. Masaba was previously married to film producer Madhu Mantena, they divorced in 2019. Aditi is currently rumoured to be dating south actor Siddharth.