Massive fire at godown in Delhi’s Alipur, 34 fire tenders rush in

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Monday, a fire department official said, adding that so far no casualty has been reported.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at a godown was received at 6:15 a.m. in Budhpur, Alipur area .

“A total of 34 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire is in the oil godown and the whirlpool company’s godown. The area is very large,” said Garg.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a godown in Delhi's Alipur; several fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/GEiSgM9vtV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 25, 2024

“So far no causality/injuries have been reported and operation is going on,” the Director added.

More details were awaited.