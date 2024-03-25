Massive fire at godown in Delhi’s Alipur, 34 fire tenders rush in

“A total of 34 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire is in the oil godown and the whirlpool company’s godown. The area is very large,” said Garg.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 25th March 2024 9:26 am IST
Massive fire at godown in Delhi's Alipur
Massive fire at godown in Delhi's Alipur

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Monday, a fire department official said, adding that so far no casualty has been reported.

According to Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at a godown was received at 6:15 a.m. in Budhpur, Alipur area .

Also Read
Two kids among four killed in Delhi building fire

“A total of 34 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Fire is in the oil godown and the whirlpool company’s godown. The area is very large,” said Garg.

MS Education Academy

“So far no causality/injuries have been reported and operation is going on,” the Director added.

More details were awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 25th March 2024 9:26 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button