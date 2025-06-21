Fire erupts at Pahadi Shareef’s compound; items worth Rs 5L damaged

Hyderabad: A fire erupted in an open compound in Pahadi Shareef on the evening of Saturday, June 21 causing panic among residents.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chandrayangutta station fire officer K Vikshapati stated, “Some decorative materials stored in an open compound caught fire. Upon receiving information. we responded to the call at 3:55 pm and the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.”

No injuries or casualties have been reported although a damage of Rs 4-5 lakhs was suffered by the owner named Abdul Rauf.

The exact cause of fire is still under investigation.

A massive fire has erupted in an industrial unit in Pahadi Shareef on the evening of June 21.



Plumes of smoke and fire were seen rising from the scene as a crowd gathered around.



This is the second fire accident in the city in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/tTXAN50oMU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 21, 2025

This is the second incident in the city in the past 24 hours. A fire had broken out at a furniture store in Asifnagar at around 4:19 am on June 21.

Twelve workers who were trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire firefighters and the fire was extinguished within an hour.

According to officials, a short circuit in the electric panel board on the ground floor of the building could be the reason of the fire.