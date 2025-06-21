Fire erupts at Pahadi Shareef’s compound; items worth Rs 5L damaged

Hyderabad: A fire erupted in an open compound in Pahadi Shareef on the evening of Saturday, June 21 causing panic among residents.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Chandrayangutta station fire officer K Vikshapati stated, “Some decorative materials stored in an open compound caught fire. Upon receiving information. we responded to the call at 3:55 pm and the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.”
No injuries or casualties have been reported although a damage of Rs 4-5 lakhs was suffered by the owner named Abdul Rauf.
The exact cause of fire is still under investigation.
This is the second incident in the city in the past 24 hours. A fire had broken out at a furniture store in Asifnagar at around 4:19 am on June 21.
Twelve workers who were trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire firefighters and the fire was extinguished within an hour.
According to officials, a short circuit in the electric panel board on the ground floor of the building could be the reason of the fire.