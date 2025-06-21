Fire breaks out at furniture store in Asifnagar, 12 rescued

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

Officials with the rescued 12 workers after a fire accident was reported in fire Asifanagar, Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a furniture store in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar on Saturday, June 21. Twelve people who were trapped in the building were rescued by the fire department.

According to officials, the incident occurred in a building which housed a furniture-making and repair workshop in the cellar, ground and first floor of the building. At around 4:19 am, workers who were on the second and third floors noticed smoke and alerted the fire department.

Seven firefighters from various fire stations were deployed to douse the fire. A video of the incident has emerged on social media platforms.

The fire was brought under control within an hour. According to officials, a short circuit in the electric panel board on the ground floor could be the reason.

