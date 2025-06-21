4 ganja peddlers from Maharashtra held in Hyderabad, 166 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: Four individuals, native to Maharashtra, were apprehended in Hayathnagar on Friday, June 20, and 166 kg of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from them.

The accused, identified as Vikas Baban Salve, 30, Ranganath Yurajn Sadve, 36, Sagar Gajanan Khandebharad 29, and Amol Narayan Borde, 26, were caught by the Special Operation Team, LB Nagar Zone, and Hayathnagar police during a vehicle check at Dhananjaya Function Hall in Hayath Nagar following a tip-off.

The main accused Vikas, had gotten acquainted with Maik alias Rahul, a resident of Odisha, who served as their source for procuring ganja. Vikas was struggling with money and noticed that most of the labourers in Maharashtra were addicted to ganja. Therefore he devised a plan to earn easy money by selling the drug.

They planned to source their ganja from Odisha and transport it through Hyderabad to Maharashtra. Vikas also roped in the three others and on June 19, they met with their supplier. However they were caught by the police during their transit through Hyderabad.

They have been charged under section 8 (c) read with 20 (b) (II) (C) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS) 1985. Vikas and Ranganath have previously been involved in NDPS cases with non-bailable warrants pending against them. Search for their supplier is underway.