Man held for burglary in Hyderabad; ornaments worth Rs 2L seized

The accused resorted to theft to meet his expenses and has been involved in 24 cases of burglary under the tri-commissionerate limits.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th June 2025 3:10 pm IST
Sriram Narasimha Chary arrested for burglary
The OU police present the accused during a press briefing

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man was arrested for burglary in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 19, for stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh.

Sriram Narasimha Chary, a resident of Chintal, took up menial jobs as a carpenter and driver to make ends meet. Later, he turned alcoholic; however, Chary didn’t have sufficient money to buy alcohol.

Eventually, he started stealing, resulting in 24 burglary cases under the tri-commissionerate limits. There are three cases against Chari in Hyderabad, five in Rachakonda and 16 in Cyberabad.

The Osmania University Police arrested Chary based on a June 11 complaint by a local of Habsiguda who stated a 1.5 tola gold chain and 500 grams of silver ornaments were missing from his residence.

A case under sections 331(1) (punishment for house tresspass or house breaking), 305 (theft) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chari also confessed to committing burglaries under the Uppal and Warisguda police limits.

The police recovered one silver plate, one spoon and a silver bowl from him.

