Woman among two held for fake job racket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday, June 19 for operating a fake job racket in Hyderabad and duping people of Rs 35.08 lakh.

The arrested accused were identified as Naseem Banu, 40 a resident of Nacharam and Syed Adil, 23, a private employee and resident of Begumpet. The absconding accused were identified as Fatima and Rekha both residents of Hyderabad.

The accused were apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force and the Lalaguda police. According to the police, Banu, the prime accused planned to run a consultancy to provide jobs overseas.

Banu established the Worldwide Overseas consultancy at Tarnaka, Secunderabad. She along with her sister Fatima, hired staff for outsourcing and posted advertisements on Facebook. They advertised affordable offers for obtaining jobs and Visas in abroad viz Singapore, Australia, Russia, Mauritius etc.

Victims from Nizamabad District and Hyderabad City approached the consultancy, paid a total of approximately Rs. 35,08,000 and submitted their passports for visa processing. However, after collecting the money, the accused failed to send the victims abroad or provide genuine visas.

Instead, they provided fake visas and fake job offer letters. When victims demanded refunds, Banu ceased communication, stopped responding to calls, and suddenly vacated her office.

In 2024, WWOC operated in Armoor for three months. Banu and Syed Adil have prior involvement in similar offences under Lalaguda and Balkonda police stations. The accused were apprehended based on a tip off.

The police seized nine passports, two mobile phones, five visiting visa copies