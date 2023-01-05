MasterChef India 7: One contestant from Hyderabad reaches top 36

Hyderabad: Popular cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 has officially begun and TV audiences are excited to see what the latest season has in store for them. The show, which airs on Sony TV, brings together a group of talented home cooks from all over the country who compete for the precious title of MasterChef India.

The auditions across various cities in India have been concluded and the show has got its top 36 talented contestants. All of them will now go head to head in a series of challenges, with the goal of making it into the top 16 and ultimately being crowned the next MasterChef India.

Judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora will be shortlisting top 16 contestants in the upcoming episodes. Check out the promo here.

And in good news for all Hyderabadis, one contestant from our city has made it into the top 36 of MasterChef India 7. Yes, you read that right. Amjad Lala, a city-based entrepreneur and chef has impressed the judges with his culinary skills and unique dish. Stay tuned for more details about the contestant.

Reality show Fans are excited to see what the Hyderabad-based contestant has in store for the competition. With his skills and determination, he is sure to be a strong contender for the title of MasterChef India. Let’s wait and watch.