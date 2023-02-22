Matka sales spike as Hyderabad starts to bake early this Summer

Hyderabad: Sales of earthen pots, popularly known as ‘Matkas’ have witnessed a spike with the city sensing the start of an early summer.

These earthen pots are used traditionally all over the Indian subcontinent, as a home ‘water storage cooler’ since ancient times and can be found in houses of every class.

Speaking to Siasat daily, a seller from Shamsheer Gunj, Balraj says that the rate of the pots has increased owing to inflation.

With an increase in heat waves each passing day, the demand for them instantly has increased and the demand will keep increasing till the Summer reaches its peak.

“The roadside stallers have geared up to meet the demand with multiple options, shapes and sizes of earthen pots,” he said.

Apart from the traditional Matka, the stall owners offer a range of other earthen pottery items like water bottles and cookware used exclusively in the making and storage of curd.

Modern pots are installed with a tap at their bottom in view of sanitation and ease of usage.