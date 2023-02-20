Hyderabad to witness rise in temperature this week, predicts IMD

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted that the residents of Hyderabad who have already started feeling summer heat are likely to witness rise in maximum temperature this week.

As per the seven-day’s forecast issued by IMD-Hyderabad, the city is likely to witness 36 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2023. Further, the maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius is likely to continue on February 24, 25, and 26.

According to IMD’s weather data released yesterday, Hyderabad witnessed 33.5 degrees Celsius which is a departure of 0.6 degrees Celsius from normal temperate in the city.

In the entire state, the highest maximum temperature i.e., 35 degrees Celsius was witnessed by Mahabubnagar.

On February 19, Hyderabad recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 32 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

Following is the seven-day’s forecast by IMD-Hyderabad

Date Minimum temperature (in degrees celsius) Maximum temperature (in degrees celsius) February 21 19 33 February 22 20 34 February 23 20 35 February 24 20 36 February 25 21 35 February 26 21 35 February 27 21 35

As per weather predictions, Hyderabad is likely to witness a harsher summer season this year. The reason behind it could be the El Nino event.

El Nino event can not only increase the temperature in Hyderabad during the summer but also affected rainfall and crop output.

What is El Nino?

El Nino is a climate pattern that results in the abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. This effect can cause the sea surface temperature to rise by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. It has a profound impact on weather patterns all over the world.

El Nino is an important part of the climate system, and its effects can be felt for less than a year.

On the other hand, La Nina is a climate pattern that results in the unusual cooling of the tropical eastern Pacific. During La Nina, the sea surface temperature drops significantly, causing the temperature around the world to become colder than average.

This effect can last for one to three years and can have a direct impact on weather patterns, including moderate rainfall and colder temperatures in places like India.