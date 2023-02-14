Hyderabad starts to feel summer heat as temperature rises

Hyderabad: After experiencing a chilly winter season, Hyderabad has started to feel summer heat as the temperature crosses 35 degrees Celsius in the city. This year, the summer season is likely to be harsher due to the expected El Nino event.

The last three years were La Nina years whereas, the upcoming year is likely to be El Nino which not only makes summer harsher but also results in monsoon failure.

Hyderabad sees four degrees’ Celsius departure from normal temperature

As per the data released by India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Monday, Hyderabad witnessed a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius which is a four-degree departure from the normal temperature.

The maximum temperature i.e., 34 degrees Celsius recorded at Hayath Nagar station was also three degrees Celsius more than the normal temperature.

Similarly, at Patancheru and Rajendra Nagar stations too, the maximum temperatures i.e., 35 and 34.5 degrees Celsius were higher than the normal temperature.

Hyderabad may see harsh summer after chilly winter

During the past few weeks, Hyderabad saw a chilly winter season with colder mornings and warmer days. The minimum temperature in some areas has even dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius.

However, in the next few months, Hyderabad is likely to witness a harsher summer season due to the expected El Nino event.

El Nino event can not only increase the temperature in Hyderabad during the summer but also affected rainfall and crop output.

What are El Nino and La Nina?

El Nino and La Nina are two climate patterns. While El Nino is known for the abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical pacific ocean whereas, La Nina results in the unusual cooling of the tropical eastern pacific.

In the El Nino effect, the sea surface temperature becomes much higher than normal. This temperature can be 4 to 5 degree Celsius higher than normal. El Nino is a part of the climate system. It has a profound effect on the weather. Due to its arrival, there is an effect on the weather all over the world.

In the La Nina effect, the sea surface temperature drops significantly. It has a direct effect on the temperature around the world and the temperature becomes colder than average. During this period in India, it is very cold and the rains are also moderate.

The duration of the La Nina event is between one to three years whereas, El Nino continues for less than a year.