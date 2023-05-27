‘May Allah give Sabr’: Sania Mirza’s new cryptic post goes viral

Hyderabad: The alleged divorce rumors surrounding Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik remains a hot topic of discussion, grabbing the attention of their fans and followers. Adding to the intrigue, Sania keeps sharing a series of mysterious posts on her Instagram account every now and then, with her most recent one addressing ‘hurting hearts’, gaining considerable traction and sparking curiosity among her audience.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a thought-provoking message, which reads “May Allah give sabr to hearts that are hurting silently.” Check it out below.

Speculations about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s relationship have been circulating for several months, with recent fuel added to the fire when Shoaib was noticeably absent from Sania’s Umrah pilgrimage. They are reportedly co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Recently, Shoaib opened up about the news reports related to the divorce in his eid special interview with Geo TV. When the host asked the cricketer about the rumours of his separation with wife Sania Mirza, Shoaib denied the reports and has said that their marriage is still strong. He even addressed Sania as his ‘wife’ in the interview.

Shoaib Malik, Izhaan Mirza Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don’t get much time to live together). When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL,” the cricketer said.