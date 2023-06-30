Mayawati asks PM to implement reservation for Muslims

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that 80 per cent of Muslims are backward and exploited, is an admission of ground realities.

She shared a series of tweets and claimed that the Prime Minister’s statement also underlines the fact that Muslims need reservations to improve the condition of their lives.

“PM Narendra Modi at a BJP program in Bhopal publicly confessed that 80 percent of Muslims living in India are ‘pasmanda, backward, exploited’, this is a bitter ground reality. The lives of those Muslims should be improved. The need for reservation is supported,” she tweeted in Hindi.

1. पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा भोपाल में बीजेपी के कार्यक्रम में सार्वजनिक तौर पर यह कहना कि भारत में रहने वाले 80 प्रतिशत मुसलमान ’पसमांदा, पिछड़े, शोषित’ हैं, यह उस कड़वी जमीनी हकीकत को स्वीकार करना है जिससे उन मुस्लिमों के जीवन सुधार हेतु आरक्षण की जरूरत को समर्थन मिलता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 30, 2023

The BSP leader further said that BJP should stop opposing reservations for Muslims and implement quotas for them.

“So now, in such a situation, apart from stopping the BJP from opposing reservation for backward Muslims, all their governments should also prove that they are capable In matters different from other parties,” the BSP president added.

2. अतः अब ऐसे हालात में बीजेपी को पिछड़े मुस्लिमों को आरक्षण मिलने का विरोध भी बंद कर देने के साथ ही इनकी सभी सरकारों को भी अपने यहाँ आरक्षण को ईमानदारी से लागू करके तथा बैकलॉग की भर्ती को पूरी करके यह साबित करना चाहिए कि वे इन मामलों में अन्य पार्टियों से अलग हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 30, 2023

She also asked the saffron party to fill the backlog of vacancies and prove that it was genuinely different from other parties.