Mcap of 3 of top-10 most valued firms jumps by Rs 75,855 cr

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 5.89 points, and the NSE Nifty went up by 11.05 points.

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 75,855.43 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with State Bank of India and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, in an otherwise sluggish trend in equities.

While ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys were the gainers, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro faced a combined erosion of Rs 75,549.89 crore from their valuation.

The combined erosion of these seven firms was less than the total m-cap addition of Rs 75,855.43 crore of the three companies – ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys.

SBI’s market valuation jumped Rs 39,045.51 crore to Rs 9,62,107.27 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys surged Rs 31,014.59 crore to Rs 7,01,889.59 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 5,795.33 crore taking its valuation to Rs 10,09,470.28 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 23,952.48 crore to Rs 19,72,493.21 crore.

The market valuation of Larsen & Toubro dropped by Rs 23,501.8 crore to Rs 5,30,410.23 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation eroded by Rs 11,615.35 crore to Rs 14,32,534.91 crore and that of Bharti Airtel tanked Rs 6,443.38 crore to Rs 11,49,544.43 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 6,253.59 crore to Rs 5,91,447.16 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 3,312.93 crore to Rs 5,54,421.30 crore.

The valuation of TCS dipped by Rs 470.36 crore to Rs 11,60,212.12 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro.

