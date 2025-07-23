Medical camp for GHMC workers inaugurated at Yousufguda

Hyderabad: A special medical camp for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, employees, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) was inaugurated by district in-charge Ponnam Prabhakar at Krishna Kanth Park, Yousufguda, on Wednesday, July 23.

A large number of GHMC workers turned up for medical check-ups and screenings. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also distributed health kits to the GHMC workers.

Speaking at the occasion, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the health camps will be organised in all areas of Hyderabad under the auspices of GHMC.

He stated that the camps have been set up at the orders of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, enabling people to undergo their medical tests without needing to visit a hospital.

The camps have been started to ensure the health and well-being of those who serve Hyderabad every day and will be organised by coordinating the efforts of the district revenue, municipal and medical staff.