Free medical camp held for Hyderabad water board workers in Amberpet

Hyderabad: A free medical camp was organised for the workers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Sewage Treatment plant (STP) at the Amberpet campus, Hyderabad, on Thursday, November 21.

The medical checkup was provided by the medical practitioners from KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, in association with local NGOs.

Also Read Hyderabad school girls go missing

Around 300 workers of the Hyderabad water board took part in the medical camp and received health checkups including Blood Pressure (BP), sugar, haemoglobin, and ECG tests. The event also provided necessary medication to the workers.

The event was inaugurated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director Ashok Reddy.