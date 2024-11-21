Free medical camp held for Hyderabad water board workers in Amberpet

Around 300 workers at the institution were given checkups including Blood Pressure (BP), sugar, haemoglobin, ECG, etc.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 21st November 2024 9:18 pm IST
Medical Camp in Hyderabad
Medical Camp at Amberpet STP

Hyderabad: A free medical camp was organised for the workers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Sewage Treatment plant (STP) at the Amberpet campus, Hyderabad, on Thursday, November 21.

The medical checkup was provided by the medical practitioners from KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, in association with local NGOs.

Around 300 workers of the Hyderabad water board took part in the medical camp and received health checkups including Blood Pressure (BP), sugar, haemoglobin, and ECG tests. The event also provided necessary medication to the workers.

The event was inaugurated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director Ashok Reddy.

