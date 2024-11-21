Hyderabad school girls go missing

Hyderabad: Two school girls studying in class 8 have gone missing in Hyderabad. The students, Harika (14) and Lakshmi Durga (13), are enrolled at Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Vivekananda Nagar Colony.

The incident came to light when the parents of the missing students arrived at the school to pick up their children, as usual, around 5:30 pm. To their shock, the children were not present on the school premises.

Search for missing girls near school in Hyderabad

Upon inquiring with school authorities, the parents were informed that the students had just left. A frantic search of nearby areas, including shops and streets around Sri Chaitanya Techno School, yielded no clues about their whereabouts.

Unable to locate their daughters, the parents filed a formal complaint at the Kukatpally police station, under whose jurisdiction the school falls.

Case registered

Following the complaint, the Kukatpally police registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are currently underway to trace the missing school girls.

This incident has raised serious concerns about student safety in Hyderabad, particularly for school girls.