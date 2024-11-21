Excavation leads to building tilt in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, case registered

Hyderabad: In an incident in Siddiqnagar, Madhapur, a building tilted dangerously on Tuesday evening due to unapproved and unscientific excavation by a neighboring property owner.

Following the incident, the Madhapur police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Srinivas, for his negligence in initiating construction without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Details of building tilt incident in Hyderabad

Srinivas had reportedly begun excavation to lay a foundation and construct a cellar for his building.

However, the lack of scientific planning and necessary safeguards during the excavation process caused the adjacent building to tilt, posing a severe risk to the lives of its occupants.

Legal action

Acting on a complaint lodged by town planning officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the police have invoked Sections 125 and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Srinivas. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the GHMC responded swiftly to the situation by demolishing the tilted building to prevent further damage or accidents.

This incident highlights the dangers of unauthorized construction and the importance of adhering to building norms and safety regulations.