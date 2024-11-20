Video: Panic prevails as building tilts in Hyderabad; HYDRAA takes swift action

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident on Tuesday night, panic gripped Siddiq Nagar in Madhapur, near Gachibowli, after a five-storey building tilted precariously. The Hyderabad Authority for Disaster Response and Assistance (HYDRAA) promptly responded to the situation.

The alarming sight of massive cracks running through the structure left residents fearing an imminent collapse.

HYDRAA prevents major accident in Hyderabad

Upon receiving information about the dangerous situation, HYDRAA officials swiftly reached the site in Hyderabad.

They efficiently evacuated all tenants from the tilting building and surrounding structures, ensuring no casualties. Their timely intervention proved to be a lifesaver, preventing a potentially disastrous outcome.

The incident caused a sleepless night for the tenants of the affected building and those in nearby structures.

Poor construction behind tilting of building in Hyderabad

According to reports, the tilting of the building was caused by the ongoing construction of an adjacent structure.

Poor foundation work and substandard construction practices were identified as the root causes. This incident raises serious concerns about the quality control measures in place for both new and existing buildings in Hyderabad.

The incident in Siddiq Nagar highlights the need for builders to prioritize safety and adhere to building codes. HYDRAA’s quick response showcases the importance of having an efficient disaster management system in place.

As Hyderabad continues to grow, with numerous buildings springing up across the city, ensuring construction quality is of utmost importance.