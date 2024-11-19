HYDRAA, TGPCB gear up to protect lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Recovery Authority (HYDRAA), in collaboration with the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), has taken a significant step toward protecting and rejuvenating the lakes in Hyderabad.

During a coordination meeting held at the TGPCB headquarters, officials laid out a robust plan to restore these vital water bodies and improve water quality across the city.

Key issues impacting lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s lakes, once an integral part of the city’s ecosystem, face numerous challenges due to rapid urbanization. Industrial effluents, untreated sewage, and illegal dumping of construction waste have severely degraded water quality. This has not only harmed aquatic ecosystems but has also reduced the availability of clean water for communities.

To address these issues, the joint meeting chaired by AV Ranganath, Commissioner of HYDRAA, and G Ravi, Member Secretary of TGPCB, emphasized the importance of taking immediate and actionable steps.

The HYDRAA and TGPCB are working together to tackle pollution at its source. Key strategies include:

Regulating Effluents and Sewage: Officials highlighted the importance of ensuring that industrial and domestic waste undergo proper treatment before being discharged into lakes.

Enforcing Anti-Dumping Measures: A joint task force will focus on preventing the dumping of construction and demolition waste on lakebeds and banks. Offenders face heavy fines and confiscation of vehicles used for illegal activities.

Continuous Monitoring: Real-time water quality monitoring systems will be implemented to track pollution levels and take timely corrective measures.

Collaborative approach is central to HYDRAA’s vision

A collaborative approach is central to HYDRAA’s vision for restoring lakes in Hyderabad. The meeting proposed partnerships with educational institutions, research organizations, and environmental NGOs.

Encouraging local communities to participate in lake conservation efforts is a priority, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Officials have issued a strong warning to violators, including industries, gated communities, and big realtors. Increased inspections, higher penalties, and targeted drives against non-compliance with pollution norms will be launched.

The HYDRAA and TGPCB’s efforts underline the importance of collective action in preserving Hyderabad’s lakes. By combining regulatory measures, technological solutions, and community involvement, the city can achieve a sustainable balance between development and environmental conservation.

Also Read Warangal set for Hyderabad-like growth with Mamnoor Airport revival

As Hyderabad grows, protecting its lakes is not just an environmental imperative but also a social and economic necessity. The HYDRAA’s proactive measures signal hope for the revival of these water bodies, securing their place as a vital resource for generations to come.