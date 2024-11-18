Warangal set for Hyderabad-like growth with Mamnoor Airport revival

Hyderabad: Warangal is on the verge of a transformative journey, with the Telangana government striving for Hyderabad-like development in the district and central to this vision is the revival of Mamnoor Airport.

Currently, the airport is non-operational.

Revival of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 205 crore to acquire 253 acres of land for expanding and modernizing Mamnoor Airport.

The expansion plan includes:

Extending the existing 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km to accommodate larger aircraft like Boeing 747s.

Constructing a new terminal building.

Establishing modern air traffic control (ATC) facilities.

Installing advanced navigational equipment.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has approached the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and infrastructure designs for Mamnoor Airport in Warangal. Once completed, the airport will serve as a key transport hub and drive the district’s transformation into a modern urban center.

Warangal: Second capital of Telangana

Recently, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reaffirmed plans aligned with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s announcement during the Lok Sabha election campaign in the district.

The Chief Minister stated that Warangal would be developed as the second capital city of Telangana, following Greater Hyderabad.

With the operationalization of Mamnoor Airport, Warangal is expected to attract investments, generate employment opportunities, and enhance connectivity. Improved air travel facilities will boost trade, tourism, and make the district an attractive destination for industries and businesses.

After Hyderabad, Warangal to get airport

Once operational, Mamnoor Airport will become the second functional airport in Telangana.

Currently, it is non-operational, having remained in service until 1981.

This airport, the largest pre-independence era facility in the region, was built in 1930 and commissioned by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan.