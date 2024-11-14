Hyderabad-Amsterdam route adds to RGI Airport’s direct flights

Hyderabad: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is set to launch a direct route between Amsterdam and Hyderabad, enriching the list of direct flights from Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport.

This new service will not only make travel easier and more convenient for passengers heading to the Netherlands and beyond but will also strengthen ties between India and Europe.

Direct connection between Amsterdam and Hyderabad

Starting September 2, 2025, KLM Airlines will operate three weekly flights between Hyderabad and Amsterdam. These flights, marking the fourth direct route between India and the Netherlands, will enhance the options available for travelers from Hyderabad.

The flights will run on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, providing a premium experience on KLM’s Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, known for its spacious and comfortable seating.

KLM’s Boeing 777-200ER offers:

World Business Class: 35 seats designed for luxurious, high-comfort travel.

Premium Comfort Class: 24 seats with enhanced amenities.

Economy Class: 229 seats for a comfortable and enjoyable journey.

Flight KL873 will depart from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport at 11:40 am local time, reaching Hyderabad’s RGI Airport at 12:30 am the following day. The return flight, KL874, will depart Hyderabad at 2:20 am, arriving back in Amsterdam at 8:40 am local time.

Expanding network of direct flights from Hyderabad airport

With the introduction of this new route to Amsterdam, Hyderabad now has an extensive network of direct international flights.

KLM joins the list of airlines offering direct services from RGI Airport to a variety of prominent cities.

The existing list of direct flights from Hyderabad airport includes destinations across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Here’s a list of key destinations accessible through direct flights from RGI Airport:

Middle East: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Muscat (Oman), Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Kuwait.

Europe: London (UK) and Frankfurt (Germany).

South Asia and Southeast Asia: Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Bangkok (Thailand), Male (Maldives), and Singapore.

Other Cities: Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Don Mueang (Thailand).

KLM’s new direct flight to Amsterdam adds significant value to Hyderabad’s air travel offerings. As the airport expands its range of direct international flights, Hyderabad is poised to strengthen its connectivity with the world.