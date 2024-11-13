Net worth of richest IAS officer who drew Rs 1 salary revealed

A bureaucrat, Amit Kataria, has captured national attention as India’s richest IAS officer, not for his salary as a civil servant but for his significant personal wealth.

His personal wealth is estimated to be Rs 8.90 crore.

Who is Amit Kataria?

Amit Kataria, a distinguished member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the 2004 Chhattisgarh cadre, hails from Gurugram, Haryana.

Known for his dedication and competence, Kataria is no stranger to public recognition. He completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and pursued higher education at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

After ranking 18th in the 2003 UPSC examination, Kataria’s career took off, leading him to various key roles within the IAS, including influential positions as a district Collector and his recent role as Joint Secretary in the Department of Rural Development.

Richest IAS officer drew Rs 1 as salary

Despite holding prominent positions, Kataria made a symbolic decision early in his career to take a salary of just Rs 1, underscoring his commitment to public service over personal profit.

Also Read Crack down on alcohol consumption at graveyard in Hyderabad

This unique choice set him apart, showing that for him, joining the IAS was a calling to serve the nation rather than a financial pursuit.

How did Amit Kataria build his wealth?

Amit Kataria’s significant net worth, around Rs 8.90 crore, is not the result of his IAS salary, which remains modest in comparison to his wealth.

His primary source of income is his family’s real estate holdings.

During his career, the richest IAS officer has held several high-ranking posts in Chhattisgarh. Recently, after seven years on central deputation, he returned to Chhattisgarh, where he continues to serve the state.

Apart from his commitment to his role as an IAS officer, Kataria’s personal life adds another layer to his story. He is married to Asmita Handa, a commercial pilot.

Salary of IAS officer

An IAS officer’s salary is generally modest in relation to the high level of responsibility. Entry-level IAS officers earn between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 per month, while senior officers might earn around Rs 2,00,000 per month, depending on rank and years of service.

Yet, in Kataria’s case, it wasn’t the IAS salary that built his wealth; rather, his family’s real estate assets have contributed to his status as one of the wealthiest IAS officers in India.