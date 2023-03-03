Medico’s suicide case: Telangana govt transfers KMC HoD

Hyderabad: In the case of PG medico Dr Preethi’s suicide case, on Thursday, the Telangana government transferred the head of the department at Kakatiya Medical College, Hanumkonda, Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy.

With immediate effect, Reddy was transferred to the role of professor of anesthesia at the government medical college in Bhupalpally. Health Secretary SAM Rizvi directed the Director of Medical Education and the college’s principal to take appropriate measures.

Dr. Preethi’s family had urged action against the HoD, alleging that he had failed to act in a timely manner after being informed of the alleged harassment by the senior doctor.

Her father, Narender, stated that there would be no genuine investigation and that justice could not be served if the HoD remained in office.