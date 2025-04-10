Meem Se Mohabbat: Ahad and Dananeer’s total fees for 33 episodes

Islamabad: Meem Se Mohabbat, starring Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir, has become one of the most-watched ongoing Pakistani dramas. The sizzling chemistry between Roshi (Dananeer) and Talha (Ahad) has left audiences hooked, and their powerful performances have struck a chord with fans across the globe.

The romantic saga isn’t just a hit in Pakistan. It’s currently trending at #1 on YouTube in India, and has a strong fanbase in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. The last episode is all set to air tomorrow on April 10.

But as the curtain falls on this viral drama, fans are now curious about something beyond the storyline, how much did the lead stars earn for their iconic roles?

the visuals itself making me so emotional, "THE NEXT PHASE" is indeed gonna be so wholesome.🥹#meemsemohabbat • #talrosh pic.twitter.com/SBmPK53snf — . (@carcastee) April 9, 2025

Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen remuneration

Dananeer Mobeen charged somewhere between PKR 80,000 to 1 lakh per episode, while Ahad Raza Mir reportedly earned around PKR 3 lakh per episode. Some reports even suggest that Ahad charges PKR 1 crore per drama on a project basis, skipping per-episode calculations.

With a total of 33 episodes, Dananeer’s earnings are estimated to be between PKR 26 lakh to 33 lakh, while Ahad’s total payout stands tall at approximately PKR 1 crore.

Meem Se Mohabbat stars Dananeer Mobeen and Ahad Raza Mir (Instagram)

The show, directed by Ali Hassan, written by Farhat Ishtiaq, and produced by Momina Duraid, is all set to air its second-last episode on April 9, followed by the grand finale on April 10.

As fans eagerly wait for the final twist, one thing is certain – Meem Se Mohabbat has made its place in hearts and headlines.