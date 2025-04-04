Check out Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat last episode date

Directed by Ali Hassan and produced by Momina Duraid, Meem Se Mohabbat is written by Farhat Ishtiaq and is now reaching its highly anticipated conclusion

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2025 1:14 pm IST
Meem Se Mohabbat last episode will be aired next week (YouTube)

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat has taken the internet by storm, amassing a staggering 1 billion views on YouTube and solidifying its place as one of the most trending dramas of the season. Starring Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen in the lead roles, the drama has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and powerful performances.

Directed by Ali Hassan and produced by Momina Duraid, the drama is written by Farhat Ishtiaq and is now reaching its highly anticipated conclusion. Fans will not have to wait long, as only two episodes remain before the finale.

Meem Se Mohabbat Last Episode

  • Second-last episode: April 9
  • Final episode: April 10

The show, which has aired 31 episodes so far, saw its latest episode released on Thursday instead of Wednesday due to Eid celebrations. Viewers in India can catch the final episode on YouTube on April 10.

With the story inching towards its climax, fans are eagerly speculating about how the journey of their favorite characters will unfold. Will it be a happy ending, or will there be unexpected twists? Only time will tell! Stay tuned for the grand finale!

