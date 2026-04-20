Meesho allots over 94.79 lakh equity shares to employees under ESOP

New Delhi: E-commerce firm Meesho has allotted nearly 94.8 lakh equity shares to its eligible employees under the company’s employee stock ownership plan.

“We wish to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Meesho Ltd, by way of a circular resolution passed on April 20, 2026, has approved the allotment of 94,79,380 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to the eligible employees, upon exercise of vested options under the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) 2024 Plan. The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with existing equity shares of the company in all respects,” Meesho said in a regulatory filing.

Following this allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Bengaluru-headquartered company has increased from Rs 456,40,55,196 to Rs 4,57,35,34,576.