Meet 15-year-old girl who completes graduation

Indore: An extraordinary girl in Indore city, Tanishka Sujit has created history by becoming a graduate at the age of just 15 years from School Of Social Sciences, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.

Tanishka passed her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology course with first division and secured 74.20 percent marks.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I have passed in BA Psychology from School of Social Science, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya with first division. I want to pursue International law and I would like to go to the UK or the USA to pursue ‘Juris Doctor’ (or Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), it is a graduate-entry professional degree in law) as this course is not available in India.”

“I studied like a normal student till class 5, after that I directly took the high school examination at the age of 11 years. After that I appeared in the Class 12th exam directly, which I did for the first time in India. For this, the Governor had also changed the law in the School Education Department on our request. Now, at the age of 15 years, I completed my graduation,” She added.

Besides, talking about her further study abroad Tanishka said, “My father Sujit passed away during COVID-19 pandemic so we had to face financial problems. Now, I have to go to the US or UK for my further studies for which a lot of money is needed. We have requested the government through Indore MP Shankar Lalwani to help us through scholarship.”

Meanwhile, Indore MP Lalwani said, “Tanishka is very intelligent and she secured a good percentage in her graduation. She is the first girl who has completed graduation at the age of 15 years. Sometime back she also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where she had expressed her desire to become the Chief Justice of India in front of PM Modi.”

“Tanishka wants to learn international law by studying abroad, then come back to India and serve the nation. She wants to become the Chief Justice of India. Tanishka’s mother Anubha has uplifted her (Tanishka) after a lot of hard work. We are trying to get financial help either from Madhya Pradesh Government or the Central Government,” Lalwani added.